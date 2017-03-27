iota Outdoors Partners with Pure Hunting iota Outdoors



When we made the decision to add TV sponsorship to our marketing strategy, we knew we wanted to align with high-quality shows that tell a story. Willi was one of the first people I called. said Katherine Rice, director of marketing for iota Outdoors. I worked with Willi back when Pure Hunting was just a concept. Its been great to see how much the show has grown in 6 seasons. I have a lot of respect for Willi and I am really looking forward to this partnership.



Pure Hunting will be airing Season 6 this fall (2017) and has been on the Sportsman Channel all 6 years. With a focus on western big game  though also venturing as far as Africa and Argentina  Willi and team focus on the story, camaraderie and the "hunt" and not just the kill or size of the animal. Hunting on both public and private land, the majority of the hunts are DIY. Pure Hunting is committed to proving that there are bucket-list hunt opportunities available that arent cost-prohibitive or exclusive.



"I have worked hard through the years to forge relationships with reputable companies making high-quality products that help me succeed in the field, commented host of Pure Hunting Willi Schmidt, iota meets this qualification and I am thrilled with the new partnership between iota and Pure Hunting."



About iota Outdoors:

iota Outdoors, located in College Station, Texas, produces rifle and shooting accessories designed with detail and precision in mind. Products include patent-pending anti-cant devices, scope rings, and composite rifle stocks. iota is a subsidiary of Kaspar Companies, a fifth-generation family business headquartered in Shiner, Texas. Kaspar Companies evolved and expanded into diverse industries while remaining grounded in the founding principles of quality American workmanship and honest business practices.



