Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Trade, Freebie and Loan
Reload this Page WTT X-Caliber SS 264 barrel for 20 cal barrel
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTT X-Caliber SS 264 barrel for 20 cal barrel
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-22-2017, 10:21 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2009
Location: Grand Forks, ND
Posts: 130
WTT X-Caliber SS 264 barrel for 20 cal barrel
I have a 264 26" 1-8" twist straight 1.25" barrel blank that I am looking to trade for a 20 cal 1-10 to 1-12 twist SS barrel. Need not be an x-caliber, but would like similar quality.

I'm turning a barrel for a AR 20 tac build, and switched my mind from a Grendel to the To the TAC.

Looking for a straight trade, but would consider a higher quality blank. Hart, Kreiger, Rock Creek etc. Am doing a full varmint contour, so I need a blank or heavy contour.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Savage 111 7mm mag trade for scope | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:43 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC