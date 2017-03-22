WTT X-Caliber SS 264 barrel for 20 cal barrel I have a 264 26" 1-8" twist straight 1.25" barrel blank that I am looking to trade for a 20 cal 1-10 to 1-12 twist SS barrel. Need not be an x-caliber, but would like similar quality.



I'm turning a barrel for a AR 20 tac build, and switched my mind from a Grendel to the To the TAC.



Looking for a straight trade, but would consider a higher quality blank. Hart, Kreiger, Rock Creek etc. Am doing a full varmint contour, so I need a blank or heavy contour.