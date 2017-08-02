     close
WTT Mark 4, 6.5-20 for Mark 4, 8.5-25
WTT Mark 4, 6.5-20 for Mark 4, 8.5-25
I have a nearly new Mark 4, 6.5-20x50 that I'd like to trade for a Mark 4, 8.5-25x50.
Willing to give $100 and scope for scope in similar condition. This scope is six months old and has not been hunted with.
Jerry
