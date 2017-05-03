WTT 6x47 Lapua Varmint rifle for NF Scope Willing to sell out right or trade rifle and accessories for a nice NXS 8-32 HS/ZS+Cash, ATACR, or comparable scope. I can send pics of rifle upon request.

Specs on this rifle are:

-Trued Remington 700 SA

-After Market trigger

-20 inch Krieger 13.5 twist Bruno LV taper. Spiral fluted threaded and capped

-XLR Indistries Carbon Chassis with 5 round AI Mag

Comes with close to 200 pieces of brass, Forster reloading dies, and set of NF Ultra light 30mm rings on top of Warne pic rail.



Everything for $2,500 obo



i have shot 55 grainers to 70 grainers and they will all shoot 1/4 MOA.

(307) 851-1957