Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Trade, Freebie and Loan
Reload this Page WTT 6x47 Lapua Varmint rifle for NF Scope
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

WTT 6x47 Lapua Varmint rifle for NF Scope
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-05-2017, 05:29 PM
LJW LJW is offline
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2015
Location: Wyoming
Posts: 121
WTT 6x47 Lapua Varmint rifle for NF Scope
Willing to sell out right or trade rifle and accessories for a nice NXS 8-32 HS/ZS+Cash, ATACR, or comparable scope. I can send pics of rifle upon request.
Specs on this rifle are:
-Trued Remington 700 SA
-After Market trigger
-20 inch Krieger 13.5 twist Bruno LV taper. Spiral fluted threaded and capped
-XLR Indistries Carbon Chassis with 5 round AI Mag
Comes with close to 200 pieces of brass, Forster reloading dies, and set of NF Ultra light 30mm rings on top of Warne pic rail.

Everything for $2,500 obo

i have shot 55 grainers to 70 grainers and they will all shoot 1/4 MOA.
(307) 851-1957
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Free sawtooth acorn trees | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:43 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC