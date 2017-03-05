Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Trade, Freebie and Loan
Reload this Page Vortex Sunshades
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Vortex Sunshades
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-03-2017, 06:12 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2016
Posts: 52
Vortex Sunshades
I have two vortex sunshades from diamondback hp 42 mm scopes and one that looks to be for a 50mm but I don't think it's a vortex. If someone wants them let me know. They are free . Just pay the shipping.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Sig p229 9mm black stainless | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:52 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC