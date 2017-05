Sig p229 9mm black stainless I have a gorgeous P229 9MM. I have serpa holster to go with it and two mags. I have some P226 mags that work but don't fit flush. Box and papers. I havnt put 300 rnds through it. 700.00 value. I would trade for AR, bolt gun or decent optic. Hit me up with trade offers. text 517-819-6846 for pics.