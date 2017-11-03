|
Savage 111 7mm mag trade for scope
Hey I have a savage 111 in 7 mm mag.
Pre accutrigger model.
Tuned And polished trigger, around 3 lbs pull.
Don't know round count, no signs of wear on bolt jewelling.
Blued action and barrel.
Barrel in great shape. I ran 8 diamond polish handloads to lap the barrel. I do this with most used guns I buy. (similar to Tubbs)
Looking to trade for a scope with tactical turrets, like a vortex, leupold, Nikon.
Looking for mid range zoom like 4-16 3-18 etc.
Must be MOA.
Let me know what you have, will post pictures tomorrow.