Savage 111 7mm mag trade for scope Hey I have a savage 111 in 7 mm mag.

Pre accutrigger model.

Tuned And polished trigger, around 3 lbs pull.

Don't know round count, no signs of wear on bolt jewelling.

Blued action and barrel.



Barrel in great shape. I ran 8 diamond polish handloads to lap the barrel. I do this with most used guns I buy. (similar to Tubbs)



Looking to trade for a scope with tactical turrets, like a vortex, leupold, Nikon.

Looking for mid range zoom like 4-16 3-18 etc.

Must be MOA.

Let me know what you have, will post pictures tomorrow.