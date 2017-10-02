Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Trade, Freebie and Loan
Need 40-60 Lapua 6.5x284 cases..
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Need 40-60 Lapua 6.5x284 cases..
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-10-2017, 10:20 PM
F224
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jun 2012
Location: Runnels, Iowa, USA
Posts: 55
Need 40-60 Lapua 6.5x284 cases..
I have lots of stuff to trade:
.224 bullets various
6.5x55 Lapua cases, new and once fired
5.7x28 Black Tip bullets
Others stuff, let me know what you need?
__________________
Captain Dave Funk
Operator, BlaserPro.com
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Gen 2 ruger precision 6.5 creedmoor NF 5.5-22x56 for custom rifle
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
01:26 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC