Millet 4-16 X 50 tactical scope for rangefinder
04-03-2017, 06:02 AM
smithjasona1978
Millet 4-16 X 50 tactical scope for rangefinder
I need a rangefinder. Mine disappeared. I have a like new Millet 4-16 X 50 tactical scope with 30 mm tube and illuminated reticle for trade.
04-03-2017, 02:20 PM
Quackshot
Re: Millet 4-16 X 50 tactical scope for rangefinder
Don't you just hate those disappearing rangefinders. Wasn't camo colored was it?
04-03-2017, 02:21 PM
smithjasona1978
Re: Millet 4-16 X 50 tactical scope for rangefinder
The case was.
