Millet 4-16 X 50 tactical scope for rangefinder
  #1  
Unread 04-03-2017, 06:02 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Pekin Illinois
Posts: 70
Millet 4-16 X 50 tactical scope for rangefinder
I need a rangefinder. Mine disappeared. I have a like new Millet 4-16 X 50 tactical scope with 30 mm tube and illuminated reticle for trade.
  #2  
Unread 04-03-2017, 02:20 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2011
Location: Rapid City
Posts: 615
Re: Millet 4-16 X 50 tactical scope for rangefinder
Don't you just hate those disappearing rangefinders. Wasn't camo colored was it?
  #3  
Unread 04-03-2017, 02:21 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Pekin Illinois
Posts: 70
Re: Millet 4-16 X 50 tactical scope for rangefinder
The case was.
