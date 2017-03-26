Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


260 rem bull barrel
Unread 03-26-2017, 09:55 AM
Join Date: Jun 2015
Location: cave city ky
Posts: 25
260 rem bull barrel
I have a 260 rem Criterion 30in Large shank barrel I would like trade to like barrel in 260AI this is a match barrel, you can seat the 140's out
