From SO of France Hello, I'm a french big game hunter and long range isn't really known and appreciated in our country. The hunting laws aren't really clear of the hunting distance limitation particularly in mountain .less than 300 meters.. I thing if your are good over this distance you can shoot with hight level of security below. Another theme very rare used here is the hunting with solo approach . No success wirhout group of dogs ... I'm a bit extra terrestrial in this howlers word ...