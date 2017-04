Noob from E. WA Figure it was time to stop creeping around the forums and introduce myself. I have been creeping around the forum a year or two before I finally joined acouple months ago. I still creep around in the forums because I learn a lot reading about other members experience. I'm a noob at LRS my equipment is better then me. I do make occasional hits at 500yd but defiantly not at 1000yd but hopefully one day. I'm still learning and figuring things out. If there are experienced guys in E. Washington or N. Idaho that wouldn't mind teaching a noob some tricks on LRS I'd love to learn from you. I'm safe around firearms and learn pretty quick.