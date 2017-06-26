New Member from wisconsin I have been reading this forum for several years. I have decided to contribute some of my knowledge/experiences in hopes of sharing good information about this sport, as members here have contributed to my knowledge of shooting long range in the past. I am a US infantry veteran 1987-1997 active duty, who now lives on a small beef farm, (with built in shooting range to 1200 yds). Fortunately I am able to shoot several times a week, which makes load development and proofing convenient. I am currently spending most of my time with the 6.5 creedmoor and .308.