New member from Upstate NY
12-26-2016, 12:27 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2016
Posts: 18
New member from Upstate NY
I've been a member for a short time now but I should finally get around to giving a proper introduction. I'm just getting into long range shooting and I'm looking forward to getting into reloading as well. I spent 7 years in the Army as a RedLeg or an artilleryman for those that didn't know what that was. I've bought myself a Ruger Precision Rifle in 6.5 CM and set it up with a NF NXS 8-32X56, Atlas bi pod and a Little Bastard gen ll muzzle break. I am also doing a LR10 build for some medium to long range shooting as well. That is getting a 22" Krieger barrel in .308 so I hope that will hold decent groups when it's finished. I've already gotten some great information from some people on here and look forward to getting a lot more from you shooters. Here's a quick picture before I put the break on and I'll share my LR build when I get it finished.



New member from Upstate NY-img_0665.jpg
