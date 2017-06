New member in tx Howdy, been looking for a while and joined. Hunting FL, GA, TX and most recently NM for whitetail, elk and turkeys mostly. Shoot 25-06 (Rem 700 custom) 30-06 (browning autoloader) and have a 300 wm custom coming in a few months. Work with my dad on reloading. Enough range time to make clean kill shots. Stay in the 0-500 yd range but looking to expand. Looking forward to learning more and reading up on gear!