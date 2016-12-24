     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Chatting and General Stuff > Member Introductions
Reload this Page New member from Santa's neck of the woods
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Member Introductions Tell us about yourself. Include your Location in the thread title.

Reply

New member from Santa's neck of the woods
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-24-2016, 11:37 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 2
New member from Santa's neck of the woods
Hey everyone! My name's Jeremy and as the title says, I live next to Santa Claus (Nunavut, Canada).

I'm 36 years young, and a separated father of 2 (well one with another on the way). My daughter is almost 3 and my soon to be son will be here in March '17.

I'm a photographer, mountain/road biker (bicycles), hunter and all around shooter. I shooter cals from 22lr all the way up to 458win. My firearms collection has varied over the years, currently down to about 10 that I love, but I've had upwards of 70 over the past few years.

I was referred to this site by a member on another firearms forum here in Canada after I had posted a question about long range shooting and reloading for it.

I look forward to learning lots about really reaching out there to the targets! Happy shooting everyone
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « New to Forum, Seeking advice on rifle build | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:42 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC