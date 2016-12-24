New member from Santa's neck of the woods



I look forward to learning lots about really reaching out there to the targets! Happy shooting everyone Hey everyone! My name's Jeremy and as the title says, I live next to Santa Claus (Nunavut, Canada).I'm 36 years young, and a separated father of 2 (well one with another on the way). My daughter is almost 3 and my soon to be son will be here in March '17.I'm a photographer, mountain/road biker (bicycles), hunter and all around shooter. I shooter cals from 22lr all the way up to 458win. My firearms collection has varied over the years, currently down to about 10 that I love, but I've had upwards of 70 over the past few years.I was referred to this site by a member on another firearms forum here in Canada after I had posted a question about long range shooting and reloading for it.I look forward to learning lots about really reaching out there to the targets! Happy shooting everyone