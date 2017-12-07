New Member - Old Time Shooter/Reloader New to the forum, but have been loading pistol and rifle for 35+ years. Favorite calibers 7mm STW and 300 RUM. yes, I've grown immune to the recoil to the point 7 mag feels like a 223 rfile. yeah right!!



In 7 STW, I load 140 grain Balistic Tips in 7mm STW using 82.0 grains REL22 for 3456FPS (26" barrel. Deadly accurate with PBR out to 326 yds. (+/- 1.5 inches)



Anyway, looking to get some leads on loads for 300 rum using 190 Nosler LR Accubonds. I purchased some Rel26 and already have some Rel22 and Rel25 on hand.



Anyone have experience loading for this projectile in 300 RUM using Rel26 yet? Firearm has OAL to lands of 4.140 but will be limited by mag OAL to 3.590 so ill start out with a min jump of .19 to lands. I'll decrease COAL downward in 05 increments to find that SWEET SPOT!!



Thanks.