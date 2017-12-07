Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Chatting and General Stuff > Member Introductions
Reload this Page New Member - Old Time Shooter/Reloader
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Member Introductions Tell us about yourself. Include your Location in the thread title.

Reply

New Member - Old Time Shooter/Reloader
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-12-2017, 08:01 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2017
Posts: 1
New Member - Old Time Shooter/Reloader
New to the forum, but have been loading pistol and rifle for 35+ years. Favorite calibers 7mm STW and 300 RUM. yes, I've grown immune to the recoil to the point 7 mag feels like a 223 rfile. yeah right!!

In 7 STW, I load 140 grain Balistic Tips in 7mm STW using 82.0 grains REL22 for 3456FPS (26" barrel. Deadly accurate with PBR out to 326 yds. (+/- 1.5 inches)

Anyway, looking to get some leads on loads for 300 rum using 190 Nosler LR Accubonds. I purchased some Rel26 and already have some Rel22 and Rel25 on hand.

Anyone have experience loading for this projectile in 300 RUM using Rel26 yet? Firearm has OAL to lands of 4.140 but will be limited by mag OAL to 3.590 so ill start out with a min jump of .19 to lands. I'll decrease COAL downward in 05 increments to find that SWEET SPOT!!

Thanks.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« hello from pa | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:45 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC