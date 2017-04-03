New member from NW PA Hello all, as the title states I live in North Western Pa (Clarion County) While enjoy deer, Coyote & fox hunting, as well as all sorts of bird hunting. My absolute favorite thing to hunt is ground hog, especially at longer distances.



I had jaw cancer in 2001 and had to have 8 teeth as well as my jaw underneath those teeth down to the interior boarder and because of the resection I am limited on the caliber of guns I can shoot, I was told nothing heavier than a .243 or 20gauge . So I gave my son all my bigger rifles and started my collection over. I have a few .22 LR's, an 17HMR & a 17WSM rimfires my Centerfield include a .204 Ruger, couple .223's including a black rifle, bolt action & TC contender, 22-250, .220swift, and last year I purchased a RPR in 6.5 creedmoor, while this is over my recoil limit with the weight of the gun as well as the muzzle break it has less recoil than my .220 swift And I have also recently started having my first custom rifle built for me in 6 Dasher, hopefully the users on this forum can help me make some of the few remaining decisions. As well as several other Contender & Encore barrels.



My longest confirmed Ground hog kill so far is 519 yards from 2 years ago. This will hopefully get busted this year with the use of the 6.5 Creedmoor and 6 Dasher.



I'm glad I found this forum and hopefully I'll be able to both learn and add to the community.



Thank you