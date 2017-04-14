Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



New member from MO
Unread 04-14-2017, 02:15 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2017
Posts: 2
New member from MO
Hello my name is Steve and I'm glad to be a part of the page. I am 37 years old, fully employed and hope that I am a decent human being. I have been a shooter and a short range Hunter most of my life. I reload for everything I own but spent most of my time with my rifles.

I recently I've gained access to an area in my home state that allows for a longer range shot on medium size game and varmints.

I hope to learn a lot and being a part of this page to help continue my responsible hunting practices. I also like to buy and sell more often than I should so I will be posting a few things throughout the year.

Thank you very much
