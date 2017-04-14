New member from MO Hello my name is Steve and I'm glad to be a part of the page. I am 37 years old, fully employed and hope that I am a decent human being. I have been a shooter and a short range Hunter most of my life. I reload for everything I own but spent most of my time with my rifles.



I recently I've gained access to an area in my home state that allows for a longer range shot on medium size game and varmints.



I hope to learn a lot and being a part of this page to help continue my responsible hunting practices. I also like to buy and sell more often than I should so I will be posting a few things throughout the year.



Thank you very much