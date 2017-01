New member central Pa

Hello all. Great sight with tons of information. I'm a Store owner and Gunsmith. In Central PA. Look forward to learning and sharing information. My current Long Range Rifles include.



338 LM on stillar action.

6.5x284

6mmBR

223 custom chamber.



Building now. 375 CT on Stillar action.



We shoot at Ridgeway vBR every month so say hello if you see me there.