New member in Alaska
Unread 06-15-2017, 04:20 PM
Join Date: May 2017
Location: Alaska- The Last Frontier
Posts: 10
New member in Alaska
Hello everyone. I'm excited to have found Len's website.

I've been in Alaska 35 of my 54 years. Been an awesome life up here although sometimes pretty tough. I'm getting married for the first time next month and even tho it took us decades to find each other it was well worth the wait. She is my hunting partner, snow machine partner, fishing, shooting and travel partner. She's tuff yet lovely and sweet. We share the same views on faith, supporting our military and politics. Our honeymoon will be a wild hog hunt n Oklahoma and a whitetail hunt in central Kansas...

My first real job was being a Bering Sea crab fisherman at 19 years old til I was 30. Then onto the North Slope oil field where I was a rough neck...Now into managing construction projects all over Alaska.

My wife to be has worked for a local school district for over 20 years and we will be grand parents some time in the next 4 weeks or so. The first toy I will get my grand daughter Jordee when she's about 2 years old is a plastic toy rifle and we'll go from there

I look forward to gaining information, insight and input on this website from all your wonderful folks. God bless you folks, this country and all that have, do and will serve this country. Remember, all gave some, but some gave all.
Unread 06-15-2017, 09:25 PM
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: High Plains
Posts: 720
Re: New member in Alaska
Welcome to the forum! Thanks for the intro. It sounds like you've likely had some close calls with those early jobs. Where are you originally from?

-- Todd
« Menber Introductions | - »
