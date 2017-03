New Member 1st post Good afternoon everyone. I live in Austin Texas and do a lot of hunting in Mexico. All long range for me - 300 to 700 yards. I have a custom rifle 6.5mm x 280 AI w/a Nesika action. I am having significant issues w/the action. The extractor is not catching the spent cartridge and removing the casing from the chamber. It appears that the nosecone under the extractor is rounded off. I can't get anyone at Neiska to return my phone call. Has anyone else had this issue?