New member
Unread 03-16-2017, 08:07 PM
New member
I have been lurking here for a while and am just starting to get into long range somewhat serious. I was in the usmc for 5 years as an infantryman and have been hunting my whole life. I am in the middle of completing my 4th semi custom build and will pick up my 300wsm in the morning. I have a semi custom 223, 7mm08, 300wsm and waiting on the 308 to come back. My style has changed and preferences have as well. I used to be happy with any gun and optic but am no longer that way anymore. Even though I don't have any one specific type I lean towards, everything is set up the way I want it when I'm building now. Good luck to everyone and thanks for the knowledge I gain from y'all.
