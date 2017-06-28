New guy from So Cen Oklahoma Hey folks, Brad from near Ada, Oklahoma here. I'm (medically) retired from 25 years of jumping out of airplanes and killing people for Uncle Sam (Sergeant First Class, Infantry, 82nd Airborne Division), and am finally getting to the point where I can get around a little better.



I did a *lot* of shooting in my youth, but only recently started shooting recreationally again, with the increasing interest of my 10 year old twin boys (our youngest, of five children). We live in the country on 10 acres and I can shoot about 235 yards on my own property which is great, but it's not fulfilling my desire for stretching out there, so when I learned about the PRS series I attended (as an observer) a match in NW Ok and loved it... but I can't afford it, at least on a competitive/National level.



The match did break me from the black-rifle funk I've been in for years, though, and got me thinking about hunting again. I've got Elk on my mind, and deer, hogs and coyotes in my future, so LRH came up often and quickly in my web browsing.



Looking forward to more soon,

Brad