Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Chatting and General Stuff > Member Introductions
Reload this Page New guy from So Cen Oklahoma
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Member Introductions Tell us about yourself. Include your Location in the thread title.

Reply

New guy from So Cen Oklahoma
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-28-2017, 06:15 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2017
Posts: 2
New guy from So Cen Oklahoma
Hey folks, Brad from near Ada, Oklahoma here. I'm (medically) retired from 25 years of jumping out of airplanes and killing people for Uncle Sam (Sergeant First Class, Infantry, 82nd Airborne Division), and am finally getting to the point where I can get around a little better.

I did a *lot* of shooting in my youth, but only recently started shooting recreationally again, with the increasing interest of my 10 year old twin boys (our youngest, of five children). We live in the country on 10 acres and I can shoot about 235 yards on my own property which is great, but it's not fulfilling my desire for stretching out there, so when I learned about the PRS series I attended (as an observer) a match in NW Ok and loved it... but I can't afford it, at least on a competitive/National level.

The match did break me from the black-rifle funk I've been in for years, though, and got me thinking about hunting again. I've got Elk on my mind, and deer, hogs and coyotes in my future, so LRH came up often and quickly in my web browsing.

Looking forward to more soon,
Brad
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« New Member from wisconsin | New Member »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:33 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC