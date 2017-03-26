Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Chatting and General Stuff > Member Introductions
Reload this Page New guy from PA
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Member Introductions Tell us about yourself. Include your Location in the thread title.

Reply

New guy from PA
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-26-2017, 01:41 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: Eastern PA
Posts: 1
New guy from PA
Been active on other shooting/hunting forums for over 10 years. I visited here on occasion, but just never joined. I caretake a hunting camp near my home which is my #1 priority. My other passion is shortrange Benchrest-specifically Score Shooting. Retired from contracting business....and retired from building any more guns.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-26-2017, 02:56 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: east central fl. /n.c. pa.
Posts: 817
Re: New guy from PA
Quote:
Originally Posted by lhsmith View Post
Been active on other shooting/hunting forums for over 10 years. I visited here on occasion, but just never joined. I caretake a hunting camp near my home which is my #1 priority. My other passion is shortrange Benchrest-specifically Score Shooting. Retired from contracting business....and retired from building any more guns.
So where in Eastern PA, and what type of contracting?
I spent 64 years there, and over 40 in the home building business
Great place to be from. lol
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« New member from oregon | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:54 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC