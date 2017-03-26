Re: New guy from PA Quote: lhsmith Originally Posted by Been active on other shooting/hunting forums for over 10 years. I visited here on occasion, but just never joined. I caretake a hunting camp near my home which is my #1 priority. My other passion is shortrange Benchrest-specifically Score Shooting. Retired from contracting business....and retired from building any more guns.

I spent 64 years there, and over 40 in the home building business

Great place to be from. lol So where in Eastern PA, and what type of contracting?I spent 64 years there, and over 40 in the home building businessGreat place to be from. lol