New guy from MT intro. I've been poking around this site for awhile. There's some really good info to be had from other people's experiences so I figured I better just join in order to contribute. I love to reload and shoot and have caught the distance bug just like so many. I built a 6.5x284 on a savage 116 that started the itch. This year I decided to build a 26 Nosler on a Shilen action. I rebarreled my 6.5x284 to a 6x284 hopefully to be my dedicated coyote killer. Those are my projects. I hail from Belgrade, MT.



Travis