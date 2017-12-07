New guy hello everyone. I've been a frequent visitor but never registered until now. thankful for all the information I've gathered and looking forward to more reading. anyways I guess a short bit about myself. grew up in Indiana and moved to North Dakota. didn't get into hunting till I moved up here. my friend and I currently have been practicing and increasing our target range capabilities over the years. I mostly hunt deer, antelope when lucky to draw a tag, both bow and rifle for each. I hunt pheasants, dove, partridge, and when I can I love going to Montana to attempt to get an elk. currently trying to learn coyotes as they killed all of my ducks and most of our chickens and guinnies. there seem to be a lot of them recently compared to previous years. so for the time being I will be perusing the coyote forums in search of knowledge. but youll see me throughout the forums in the future. thanks everyone.