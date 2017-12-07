Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Chatting and General Stuff > Member Introductions
Reload this Page New guy
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Member Introductions Tell us about yourself. Include your Location in the thread title.

Reply

New guy
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 07-12-2017, 05:01 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2017
Posts: 1
New guy
hello everyone. I've been a frequent visitor but never registered until now. thankful for all the information I've gathered and looking forward to more reading. anyways I guess a short bit about myself. grew up in Indiana and moved to North Dakota. didn't get into hunting till I moved up here. my friend and I currently have been practicing and increasing our target range capabilities over the years. I mostly hunt deer, antelope when lucky to draw a tag, both bow and rifle for each. I hunt pheasants, dove, partridge, and when I can I love going to Montana to attempt to get an elk. currently trying to learn coyotes as they killed all of my ducks and most of our chickens and guinnies. there seem to be a lot of them recently compared to previous years. so for the time being I will be perusing the coyote forums in search of knowledge. but youll see me throughout the forums in the future. thanks everyone.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« New Member - Old Time Shooter/Reloader | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:34 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC