New Canadian Kootenays starting long range hunting Just moved from Alberta, and switched to BC resident. Excited to be in sheep/elk/muley country. Missed most of the season this year but managed a white tail. Got on some elk and mule deer but no shooters. Saw some long shots across steep canyons and decided it was time to join the community of long range hunting. I've been browsing your posts for years for hand loading recipes and shooting tips. Thanks guys!