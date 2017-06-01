     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Chatting and General Stuff > Member Introductions
Reload this Page Midwesterner
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Member Introductions Tell us about yourself. Include your Location in the thread title.

Reply

Midwesterner
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 01-06-2017, 07:13 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2005
Posts: 2
Midwesterner
Evening Ladies, Gentlemen,

I'm a recovering ? deer addict from the heartland. Most of our shots are admittedly short range (defined by me as under 500 yards), but since I shoot Highpower and Long Range, I can satisfy that itch. If I had a rifle, we can even get in some decent ELR around here, believe it or not!

I'm a mod over on Sniper Central (have been for too long!), Distinguished Rifleman, Presidents 100, High Master, biggest deer at 179 7/8", and a couple others in the 160s. Used to take the deer thing pretty seriously I guess.

Like anything else, I always experienced the best success by simply spending a lot of time in the woods. Simple concept to say, somehow tougher to execute.

-Nate
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « New member from West Central Pa. | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:09 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC