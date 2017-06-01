Midwesterner Evening Ladies, Gentlemen,



I'm a recovering ? deer addict from the heartland. Most of our shots are admittedly short range (defined by me as under 500 yards), but since I shoot Highpower and Long Range, I can satisfy that itch. If I had a rifle, we can even get in some decent ELR around here, believe it or not!



I'm a mod over on Sniper Central (have been for too long!), Distinguished Rifleman, Presidents 100, High Master, biggest deer at 179 7/8", and a couple others in the 160s. Used to take the deer thing pretty seriously I guess.



Like anything else, I always experienced the best success by simply spending a lot of time in the woods. Simple concept to say, somehow tougher to execute.



-Nate