Re: Hunting Photos There exist quite a bit of hunting art, I'd say the first step is to look at other objects with art on them. Engraved firearms, knives, scrimshaw, etc.



Scenes often depict the firearm being used as intended, shotguns and bird hunting go together, double rifles the Big Five. Boots are already marketed toward specific hunting applications, place scenes of what the boot was designed for on the boot.



Good Luck!