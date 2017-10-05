Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Hi from N. California
  #1  
05-10-2017, 11:04 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2016
Posts: 2
Hi from N. California
I am a new member and reside in the SF Bay Area. I picked up a Weatherby Accumark 338-378 when they first came out, and have finally gotten it scoped. I finally have the time to play with this beast. I see reloading in my future!
  #2  
05-10-2017, 11:33 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: May 2016
Posts: 152
Re: Hi from N. California
Welcome. Local to the libzone myself. You'll definitely want to reload for that beast. It shoots 10 dollar bills if you use factory ammo. Get ready for recoil. That's about as much as a people can take. You planning to shoot at livermore?
  #3  
05-10-2017, 01:16 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2016
Posts: 2
Re: Hi from N. California
Yeah, the factory WBY cost is brutal. I have 160 rounds of brass, and am itching to set up the Dillon. It's about $8/round, but it's no consolation. The once-fired brass isn't much less. I live in Mtn. View, and shoot at the Los Altos Gun Club range. It's "only" 100 yds. there. I may make it out to Metcalf when I get reloaded. I'm going to be on a tour of LLNL's NIF Friday. Never been to the range at Livermore. What is the longest range there? I have a muzzle supressor, but it still kicks.
