Re: Hi from N. California Yeah, the factory WBY cost is brutal. I have 160 rounds of brass, and am itching to set up the Dillon. It's about $8/round, but it's no consolation. The once-fired brass isn't much less. I live in Mtn. View, and shoot at the Los Altos Gun Club range. It's "only" 100 yds. there. I may make it out to Metcalf when I get reloaded. I'm going to be on a tour of LLNL's NIF Friday. Never been to the range at Livermore. What is the longest range there? I have a muzzle supressor, but it still kicks.