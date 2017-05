Hi! Jim from the Lone Star State-Texas Hello guys & gals,

I'm Jim from Texas. Glad to be a part of your family here.



I'm retired and my legs are disabled from ALS but I still get around with the use of a walker.



I love guns, shooting, & reloading & still do plenty of it. Small calibers for predator/varmints are my main hobby but I also enjoy long range shooting with my Cooper 243.



The information on this site is fantastic & I enjoy reading the posts.



Thank you,



Jim D