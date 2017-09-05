Hi from Alaska Hi to every one. I am a retired 52 year Alaskan resident and started my Alaskan hunting career in 1966. I am a Viet Nam vet, an avid shooter, hand loader, hunter, fisherman, camper, ATV rider and pretty much all things out doors. I am also a very serious pool player and bike rider with our killer dog Otto, the mini Schnauzer!



I worked construction for 15 years after my 4 years of U.S. Navy service and then landed a job where they paid me to shoot and furnished the bullets! That job lasted about 26 years mixed with about 11 years of moving prisoners in and out of Alaska. This was often coordinated with the U.S. Marshall Service.



I have done all of my big game hunting with a 30-06 and a .338 Win. Mag. In 52 years I have taken 3 shots over 300 yards and the average shot at an Alaskan big game animal starts at about 150 yards.



My wife of 43 years is my main hunting partner. We can't do some of the back pack trips we used to do, but we still hunt and do what we can. She is part Eskimo and Athabascan Indian and was born on the Yukon River. We spent 23 days straight hunting last fall and thank God for His Creation and His Son Jesus.



Our best hunting trip was 10 years ago and resulted in a 62.5 inch moose hanging on my wall. By the time we got back to the truck we had travelled over 1,000 miles on the Yukon and Koyukuk Rivers. Killing the moose was the climax of the hunt, the trip it self was the best part. An awesome trip!



I recently bought a Legendary Arms Works .300 Win. Mag. and a Leupold CDS scope and a couple hundred pieces of Norma brass and some 175 grain Barnes LRX bullets. The rifles primary use will be for my interior Alaskan hunts as the possibility of a long shot is very real compared to the hunting I do near my home on the Kenai Peninsula.



I load ammo with a Dillon 550 B, a Redding T-7 and my ancient RCBS Rock Chucker, combined with a bunch of other stuff a guy can't live with out.



I am going to spend part of the summer learning to shoot at longer ranges, with most of the time spent between 300 and 800 yards. It is not my goal to seek out those long range shots, but I want to be able to pull it off on our moose and caribou if the opportunity presents it self and getting closer is not going to happen. I blame all of this on the monster bull moose I ranged at 750 yards last fall. I passed on the shot as I did not feel my skill level or equipment was up to the task. He is still out there.



I look forward to soaking up all of the good information and experience that is available on this site. Best to all of you and good shooting!