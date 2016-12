Hello from Texas Hi I was guided here by a fellow member after posting an add looking for 300 RUM brass on another forum. Looks like there is a lot of good information here so I thought I'd join. Most of the hunting I do is whitetail deer under 150 yards but since I have my own place I could easily setup a Sendero to reach out quite a ways. I'm currently building a 300 RUM on a savage Long Action and can't wait to learn all I can

Ninner