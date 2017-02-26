Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Hello from Northeast Louisiana
02-26-2017
Hello from Northeast Louisiana
Hello guys,
I've visited the site for years here and there but decide to sign up as the content and atmosphere of this forum is amazing(spent years on the old hide before it went to scout). Thank you for all the information that i have gathered lurking over the years!

I am 30 years old (well will be next month) and hunting and fishing has been a passion since i was a little kid. So naturally the interest in long range shooting developed at an early age (well long range for me). I mainly shoot .308 and 30-06 as we only have whitetail deer and nowhere that i can hunt offers more than a couple hundred yard shot. Most occur around 40 yards from a climbing stand.

I am in the process of putting a rifle together rebarreling on of my R700's and probably going with 30-06 AI throated for 200-215 grain bullets as i have thousands of once fired brass and could very easily fire form with a hunting load.

Also very interested in the 300 Sherman as it is an improved 30-06 AI so to speak but the attractiveness of using factory or hunting loads to fire form makes the 30-06 AI more appealing to me because i can use factory or hunting loads to fire form.

Just thought i would introduce myself. I must say i am VERY jealous of you guys in the mountains with your 338 and larger! Just cant justify taking whitetail at 100 yards with a 338 edge (which is what i want to build very badly!).

Here's a couple pics of my current reloading bench when i built it. I have since added shelves and what not along with cluttering it up with all my stuff.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Hello from Northeast Louisiana-img_0335.jpg   Hello from Northeast Louisiana-img_0338.jpg  

Hello from Northeast Louisiana-img_0337.jpg   Hello from Northeast Louisiana-img_0336.jpg  

