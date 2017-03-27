Hello Everyone! It is great to be here and I am sure that I will learn a lot from all of you on these forums.



I would like to start by saying that I am new to extreme long range shooting, although I am eager to learn more and improve. I do have enough shooting experience at this point that I want to start improving my hunting and shooting abilities and move into true long range shooting/hunting. I am also a gun nut so any excuse to get some more guns is always good.



My main hunting passion is upland wingshooting. Hunting pheasant with my Vizsla is the ultimate hunting pleasure. I also enjoy goat/sheep and deer hunting. As far as exotic hunting goes, I have gone dove shooting in Argentina and hunted plains game in South Africa/Namibia.



I usually hunt with my .280 AI or 6.5 Creedmoor. My big boomers are my .300 Weatherby and my .338 Lapuas. Most of my rifles are from Dakota Arms. I also frequently bowhunt using a Bowtech Insanity CPXL. As far as shotguns go, I like my Remington 1100, Benelli Montefeltro, Beretta Xtrema II, and Purdey sxs just to name a few. I have a pretty good amount of handguns too, most of which are 1911s.



Besides hunting, I have a passion for trap/sporting clays, tennis, cooking, and cars. I have a vizsla and 4 cats, one of which is a savannah cat.



Anyway, sorry for the long introduction. I do not mean to bore anyone and I am happy to be here. Thanks for having me everybody!