Hello everyone K so here goes.



My name is Alex.



I am a student a colorado state. Geology major.



I am also a 10 year army vet. Rifleman, paratrooper, drill sergeant, marksmanship instructor.



My last two assignments in the Army were drill and marksmanship instructor. So to say the least I had had enough range time. I spent all day every day on the range teaching unmotivated mouth breathing privates how to shoot. However cool you are picturing the job to be, its not that cool. Its cool for about 6 months. I was soooo sick of the range. So im 2 years out now and going to school and out here in Colorado we have long range opportunities. So that gets me thinking. So I think and obsess online for a while. But wasn't really being serious.



Then a series of events unfolded.



Then the pawn shop across from the school has a great 40% off sale. I pick up a winchester model 70 in 7 mm rem mag. Judging by the cheap composite stock and the blind magazine its a walmart model. I do my inspection, its dirty, but its got less than 100 rounds through it I figure. Judging by the wear on metal to metal contact points, and the wear on the blueing. Its spent years in a cloest. Anyway I walked out with a great price.



So I sign up for the hunters safety class because I took mine when I was 12 in Georgia and well their records arent very good. I needed the refresher anyway.



So what do you know on the way to class early saturday morning I happen to roll past a gunshow. I snoop around the gun show on my lunch break from the class and I find an older leopold vari-x ii 3-9x40. The price is right, not great but not bad so I walk out with it. Its much nicer than the tasco $30 dollar tube that came with the model 70.



I got it mounted, then I start looking for a range. I find a good long distance range right over the border in Wyoming and they only want 80 bucks a year. Its only about 50 minutes away and it looks like the kind of "big boy rules" facility that I need. So I schedule my orientation which is friday.



Did I mention my wife is also a nursing student. Its just too hard or us both to attend at the same time. She is joining the Army as a medic to get the GI bill and trauma training. So we will take turns with our education. Well what do you know she happens to be married to a drill. So now I need a nice known distance range anyway to train her up on basic and advanced rifle marksmanship.



So now here I am. Im not much of a hunter, and im not much of a long range guy yet. I did attend long range marksman while I was in. We were engaging e-type silhouettes with the shoulders cut off to simulate a man standing sideways. We were hitting targets at 1000 with pain jane M4's, ball ammo, and standard acogs. I was super impressed at the time, I didn't think the weapon and ammo were capable.





With an issued m4 I am dangerous inside 300 meters and have scored perfect on the Army marksmanship table several times. Passed that im confident to 600 in real world application. Since my AR is more set up for 300 meters im not sure if I can reach 1000 with it now in a range environment. Im sure I could if I spent the money on an optic and put the time in, but well... Maybe if I get into coyote hunting. One thing at a time.



Anway. Nice to meet ya'll.