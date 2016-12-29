Hello from Colorado BigJohn here from Colorado Springs. I'm brand new to this forum, but a veteran shooter and hunter.



I grew up with a father that was an expert marksman, both with pistol and bench rest competition, as well as a world-class big game hunter. I was shooting by age three and killed my first deer at age 5. I never took to pistols like dad, but I loved target shooting with long guns of all varieties. For the past several years, I have been burning the barrels out on a Savage Model 12 .223 with Sierra 69's that it just loves, out to 600 yards. It is such a fun gun to shoot and an all-day shooter. But it is time to go longer......



I have been reading and lurking for a while. The information here is exceptional and much of it, directed me to my newest purchase. I originally thought I would buy a 300WinMag or a 338LM......but I really wanted something with lighter recoil and much less expensive ammo. I proverbially pulled the trigger on a Remington Model 700 Long Range in a 7mm Remington Magnum and a Vortex Viper optic. Once I get the gun completely set up, it should tip the scales at between 14-15 lbs, with very reasonable felt recoil.



I wanted a gun that will introduce me to the 1000 yd shot and would grow with me as I reach out to a mile. I am thrilled with the newest .284 bullets that are really long and heavy. My 26", 9.25 twist, heavy barrel will just be on the edge of stabilizing those big heavy dudes, but I shoot at 6k feet and higher and the Berger calculators seem to favor my situation.



1,636 fps and 1,160 ftlbs with a 195gr bullet at 1,500 yards is darn impressive for a 7RemMag and I hope that I can replicate on the range and eventually in the field.



I will continue to read threads and learn, but everyone can certainly expect me to ask a lot of questions, as I start shooting and reloading. You all are the experts and in advance, thanks for your wisdom.





John