Hello to all from Bwanamike With a little coaxing from Len, I'm making my first post on this site. Stumbled into it early this year, and I'm glad I did. Nice, well thought out format with many well mannered and thoughtful members. I've been a hunter and shooter, reloading enthusiast for a few decades. I will try to make a contribution to the group as I can and where I think my input would be helpful. Thank you to Len and all the members. Bwanamike