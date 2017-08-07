Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Member Introductions

Hello
07-08-2017, 02:48 AM
Join Date: Jul 2017
Posts: 1
Hello
Hi All

Im a hunter thats moved over from Wales in the UK and thought it would be best to join a forum and get stuck into knowing a little bit about hunting over here.

In the UK I hunted deer, pheasants, ducks, foxes etc.

I mainly shoot a .30-06 but also have .22 / 17hmr / .243 and a load of shotguns.
I have to sell most of them whilst they are still back in the UK as you can't have semi autos here so there goes one of the .22 and about 4 shotguns. and after finding out the cost to import.. might be best to sell them all and re purchase here.

Im based in Melbourne at the moment but I am in the process of moving to Tasmania so if there are any Tas hunters here say hello.

Cheers
