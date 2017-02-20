Re: Hello

Open the page, register View an instructional video here . (use a username and password that is different from the one you use in the forums) and close (log off).

Log back in and



Sometimes, when I try to log on, the program won't allow me access when I use my registration information. When that happens I find that if I enter my email information it will open without the password. Go figure .................. Welcome aboardt ..............................Open the page, register(use a username and password that is different from the one you use in the forums) and close (log off).Log back in andSometimes, when I try to log on, the program won't allow me access when I use my registration information. When that happens I find that if I enter my email information it will open without the password. Go figure ..................





I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............

Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member



American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.



As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another. __________________I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life MemberAmerican rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.