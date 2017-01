Greetings from rural eastern AZ Been a member for a while comparing my experiences with others involved in long range shooting/hunting but have not posted. I have been developing load for long range shots for the past 40 years and would be happy to compare notes with others who enjoy the endless pursuit of the perfect load. For some reason I tend to hold close the loads I develop and the process I use like someone else might gain an advantage but I don't compete with anyone but myself and a few friends/family but as I get older it doesn't matter as much anymore. I love to hunt coues deer and elk. I chase the mulies around with a bow if no rifle draw. My favorite calibers: 6.5-06, 270 WSM, 300 win mag and 338 edge. 270 WSM has an 1:8 twist and shoots 170 EOLs. I work up loads for several other calibers but don't focus as much on them. Thanks to everyone who takes the time to share in their passion for long range hunting