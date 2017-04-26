Even absent for a while Hello. After 16 years of applying for the Oregon mt Emily big bull tag. I finally drew. Spent 13 days up there for my 9 day hunt found some good bulls and 2 absolute monsters which I spent my whole season trying to hang my tag on. It wasn't meant to be. But all in all I got to spend all time with my 13 year old son and showed him a lot of country and put on a lot of miles. He saw a lot of big bulls and had a blast. All in all one of the most memorable hunts I had been on because I spent it with my son and good friends.