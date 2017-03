Concussed Hey, looking for some help. Lifelong hunter of 50 years. Last few seasons I have been "kissed" between the eyes with my rifle scope...and has caused serious concussion issues. I need to get a new setup and am looking for advice for scopes that provide the greatest eye relief for a deer rifle, possible using an extended stock, and would going to a synthetic stock or other recoil approaches be helpful? Can't have it happen again.