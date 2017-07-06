Big White Hunter . . . . or not! Hi



Not sure how all this works ( first time signed up to any forum) so we'll just 'wing It' UK Based, been shooting a while now younger days with air rifles at home later on in the cadets moved on to ye ole British 303's . . proper gun! love them old buggers, got a MK1 SMLE shoot out to 1000 yrds when I can , iron sight no windage . . .do get some funny looks mind. Later on in service, Belgian FN 7.62. . . . last semi I shot.



On coming out of service we had what was refered to as the 'Hungerford Disaster,' some guy went a bit it nutty with an AK, after that we had a major clamp down, or so it seemed at the time, never realy looked in to it.



A short time later as fate would have it, went to the cinema and watched Rambo 2!, I'd really love to see Mr Stalone put a compound together in the dark with only one allen key, what a bloke . Anyway that sparked 20 years of competive Archery with a compound . It was'nt till my 50th my lovely wife took me off to Deep Dark Wales to try long range shooting ( was either that or drive a Tank! . . . 60th?). Basically started off with .22's moved to .223 then the old 308 out to 700 Yards , that was it, totally hooked!



Regarding hunting , sorry guys bit of a whimp, most of the pigeons & crows get mainly a bit of "Verbal". Have done the odd squirrel though ( grow big over here mind, get it wrong they'll tear yer arm off!) very testing distance , at least 8 yards!



Anyway what prompted me to join was the artical by Jerry Teo re long range with a .223. This games not cheap ( not over here anyway) so when I hear something about shooting further with a smaller caliber the old ears prick up , if I can save money and still get the distance , got to be on to a good thing.



So once again not sure how this works , if Jerry's about would be most grateful for any advice on shooting a 1000 yard with a Remi 700 Police 26" 1 in 9 twist barrel, ideally without out any major mods.



I do have a 308 but thats a story for another time



Chaz