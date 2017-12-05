Aussie Oltimer having a go After hunting over hounds for five years in my younger days and a ten year absence i have decided to get back up in the hills and chace the elusive Victorian sambar .

After a couple of heart attacks my days of pushing through heavy scrub up hill and down are long gone . This time i have elected to go the long range route .

with long range in mind i purchased what i believe to be the best of the shelf long range rig i could buy .

Sako TRG42 300win mag ,Night force 5-25-56 Atacar Near 15 moa rail 45moa mounts Near muzzle brake Sako Bi pod.

OK yes its expensive but i thought ill do it right this time , and when you compare the cost of the 4wd and associated equip its not that bad .

I picked the rifle up on Friday and went to the range Saturday. First thoughts where thank-you Richard Near for the muzzle break . Felt recoil with 180 grn factory loads is less than that of a 270 , after sighting in it was easy to shoot 1-2 moa groups out to 600 yards , this will get better with time .

I am off on my first hunt this weekend wish me luck