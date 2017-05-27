Another flipping new guy from Southern Indiana Hi all,

A buddy at work told me about this place. I'm an old fart, but am just now getting into hunting with some long time hunting friends. I'm a Firefighter (Captain) and also an Electronic Tech at a steel mill here in Southern Indiana.



My shooting history is mostly target and plinking with various handguns and rimfire rifles. I want to get something a little different, rather than an AR. I've been looking at Ruger's RPR in .308. There are some smokin deals on those pieces right now.



Anyway, I've got a lot of reading to do here. All the best to all of you and remember the reason for Monday's holiday.



Paul