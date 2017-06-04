Active Army looking for long walks on the beach with guns Hey Guys, My name is Connor, and I've been on the site long ago under the name BrowningBanger. I didn't post much off of that account, but I'm back under a new handle. I have been constantly lurking for quite a few years now, but I hope to drop some posts soon. I'm Active duty Army stationed in Germany, but the upper left is home to me. My heart stays back in the states when I'm over here. I have been shooting long range for about 8 years or so going through a few rifles in the process. I recently ordered a Snowy Mountain Custom 6.5 Creed, and will be burning out barrels with it hopefully shooting some PRS matches when I come home for good next year. I'm an EOD tech, and work with explosives and big guns on a daily basis, and have been lucky enough to keep my long range shooting skills up with the Barrett M107 issued to yours truly. I would love to hear from you guys that are serving or have served because I know you have the best stories. I haven't had a good mentor in the shooting community, but I hope to get together and shoot with as many people as possible. My stateside home has areas to shoot under dry desert conditions as far as you'd like to push your rifles, and they are all public. I'm always down to shoot stuff so feel free to invite yourself over. Thanks for all the wisdom you have shared so far, and I only hope to become a better member/shooter.