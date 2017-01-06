7mm Rem. Mag. Thank you for allowing me to join this forum. I have been reloading since 1968. I have reloaded for a lot of cartridges in my time both Pistol and Rifle, some wildcats included. I live where the pavement ends. A little village called Timberon NM it's south of Cloudcroft about 32 miles. Love to hunt but I also love to get the most out of a cartridge I can get. I love to work up sub-minute of angle loads...



I have a problem though. I recently purchased a Savage 7 MM Mag. I like it but I am having some problems finding a good load for a 175 gr. Speer. Just can't seem to find a loading that groups under an inch. Can someone help me?