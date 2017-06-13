Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Oryx WSMR
Oryx WSMR
06-13-2017, 09:51 AM
duckaholic
Bronze Member
Join Date: Oct 2010
Posts: 86
Oryx WSMR
While it is not on the top of my list for critters to hunt, my fiancee has it in her head she wants to go. How many of you have went, what can you say about it and did you enjoy it?
